Afcon 1978 winner Polo rips into former Ghana technical director Akenteng

The ex-national team star shares his thoughts on the performance of the renowned coach

Former international Mohammed Polo believes former Football Association (GFA) technical director Francis Oti Akenteng failed in his duty.

A long-serving director, Akenteng's tenure expired last month following the decision by the new GFA administration not to renew his deal.

The football's governing body has since opened applications in search of a new man.

“Oti Akenteng and other technical directors, they did nothing for Ghana, I’m telling you," 1978 (Afcon) winner Polo told Asempa FM.

“Because if you’re a technical director, you have a huge responsibility, you have to ensure that development of football is in your domain.

“They sat down and plunged our football into stagnation, we don’t even know where we stand.

“You know where he had a problem? He was not in charge, we didn't see what he was doing, he was not in control.

“In the development of football, there was nothing going on."

Former Ghana U17, women's national team and Somalia head coach Bashir Hayford has applied for the technical director position.

Erstwhile and coach Abdul Malik Jabir has also revealed applying for the job.