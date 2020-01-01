AFC Women's Asian Cup: India recommended as hosts for 2022 edition

India, Chinese Taipei and Uzbekistan are the bidders...

The Asian Football Confederation's (AFC) Women's Football Committee has recommended as the hosts for the AFC Women's 2022.

could be the first South Asian hosts for the tournament if recommendation put forward in the meeting in on Wednesday is accepted.

India, Chinese Taipei and Uzbekistan are the other competing bidders and it is expected that India will be best placed among the candidates as the country is also set to host the FIFA Women's U-17 World Cup later this year.g candidates – to maximise the promotion of the women’s game.

More teams

The stadiums proposed by India – D Y Patil Stadium, Trans Stadia Arena and Fatorda Stadium – are also being used in the FIFA tournament. India was the host of the AFC U-16 Championships in 2016 and the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 and the Committee agreed the country could continue raising the standards of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup.



Chairperson, Mahfuza Akhter Kiron said, “This is the most important and prestigious competition in women’s football in Asia. The last edition was a major step forward for the women’s game in Asia. It was played in Jordan, the first time a West Asian nation had hosted the event. Now we are looking to build on that legacy.



“India offers the best opportunities to build the event commercially as well as increasing the value and India is also committed to developing the women’s game in the country and while all three were strong bids, India stands out.”



The Committee decided that the expanded AFC Women’s Asian Cup – eight to 12 teams – will be played in three groups of four with a minimum of 25 matches with eight teams qualifying for the newly introduced quarter-finals.



The committee also agreed that the minimum length of the competition would be 17 days and that the administration would be mandated to organise the relevant play-off matches depending on the AFC slots at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.



The dates of the tournament are likely to be in late October and early November 2022 and the match schedule will now be worked out bearing in mind the start of the FIFA World Cup 2022 and the agreed FIFA release dates.