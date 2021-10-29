AFC Leopards coach Aussems rues lack of strikers in Ulinzi Stars win

AFC Leopards head coach Patrick Aussems has blamed his team's scoring woes on the lack of an established striker at the club.

Since the start of the season, the 13-time champions have scored just two goals in the five Football Kenya Federation Premier League matches played.

On Friday, they lost 2-0 Ulinzi Stars at Thika County Stadium, when Brian Birgen and Hillary Simiyu scored to help the Nakuru-based side to grab their 10th point of the season and displace Nairobi City Stars at the Premier League's summit.

Individual errors trouble Leopards

"It was a good game, but we lost because of Individual errors," Aussems told Goal.

"We are also missing someone to score; yes, the youngsters we have are okay, but we cannot keep counting on them to give us the result we need.

"For the fans, I just would like them to be patient with this team. These players have skills, it will take time for them to gel but soon we will."

Defence working well

Meanwhile, Ulinzi Stars coach Stephen Ochola was impressed with the way his backline played after keeping another clean sheet in the top tier.

"I am impressed with the win, every player who is getting an opportunity is proving he deserves the chance," the tactician said.

"It was a good performance from my players and the team at large as we aim at giving the best this season. My strikers are also giving their best and soon, they will be scoring goals.

"Since the season started, we have conceded one goal since the league started meaning my defensive line is working well. Their style of play and the covering is awesome."

After Friday's loss, Leopards are now placed in the 12th position with four points. They have managed a win and a draw with three back-to-back defeats coming against Gor Mahia, Bandari, and now Ulinzi Stars.

The former champions lost their influential players after the end of last season and they have not been able to replace them owing to financial struggles.