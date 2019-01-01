AFC Champions League: Benatia suffers 'bad injury' in Al Duhail draw

The Morocco international hobbled off in the early stages of Tuesday's AFC Champions League outing

Al Duhail coach Rui Faria has confirmed Medhi Benatia suffered a 'bad injury' in their 1-1 draw against Al Sadd.

After representing at the 2019 in , Benatia's return to was short-lived by a knock at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium on Tuesday.

He picked up an injury in the 15th minute of the AFC clash which delayed the game slightly and he was replaced by Bassam Al Rawi three minutes later.

During the encounter, 's Youssef Msakni cancelled out Akram Afif's opener for Al Sadd as both teams settled to share the spoils in the first leg of their Round of 16 fixture.

At the end of the game, Faria disclosed the severity of the injury suffered by Benatia and said he will undergo further tests to know his spell on the sidelines.

"A bad injury and the player needs some tests in order to know the period of his absence, but if we talk about the impact of his exit, I say that he had no impact after we brought Bassam in his place and had a good game," Faria told the club's website.