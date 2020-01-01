AFC calls emergency meeting on coronavirus impact

The recent outbreak of coronavirus has thrown the ACL scheduling into chaos as Asian Football Confederation called for an emergency meeting.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has called an emergency meeting involving the member associations, leagues, clubs and commercial agency of the teams participating in the East Zone of the AFC (ACL).

This meeting that is to be held on 4 February 2020 will discuss the impact of various government travel restrictions following the outbreak of the coronavirus and its classification by the World Health Organisation as a global health emergency.



As the governing body for football in Asia, AFC has the responsibility to protect the competition and make proper and appropriate plans, including but not limited to the rescheduling of matches in the East Zone.

Just last week, AFC has already announced that all matches involving Chinese teams in the first three rounds of matches of the ACL will be played in away venues as protective measures.

The teams in the competition are Beijing FC, Shanghai Shenhua, Guangzhou Evergrande and Shanghai SIPG.

The Chinese Football Association (CFA) have already announced on 30 January that all domestic matches and competitions have been suspended indefinitely following the outbreak.



The group stages of the in the East Zone were scheduled to kick off on 11 February, 2020. Johor Darul Ta'zim is the only Malaysian team in the competition and they are in the same group as Guangzhou.

