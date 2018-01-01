AFC Asian Cup Player Profile: Salam Ranjan Singh
Name: Salam Ranjan Singh
Club: East Bengal
Position: Defender
National Team caps: 9
Goals: 0
STRENGTH
Salam Ranjan's biggest strength is his versatility in the backline. The East Bengal player can operate both as a central defender and as a full-back. He can play on either
His height and physique are not common traits amongst Indian defenders. He has remained a mainstay in Stephen Constantine's India squad and is the only player from the I-League to get a national team call-up.
WEAKNESS
The 23-year-old defender has not played many matches in the ongoing season. Salam Ranjan has played more matches for the national team than his club. The lack of match practice and game time may affect his performance in the upcoming Asian Cup 2019.
NOTABLE PERFORMANCE FOR INDIA
Salam Ranjan Singh made his international debut just six months back in the Intercontinental Cup. He came in as a substitute in the tournament opener against Chinese Taipei which India won 5-0.
The defender also started in India's 2-1 defeat in the international friendly match against Jordan back in November
CURRENT FORM
Salam Ranjan Singh has only played just two matches in the ongoing I-League 2018-19 for East Bengal. He had started in East Bengal's sixth match at home against Gokulam Kerala FC which the Kolkata club won 3-1. He also came in as a substitute in the Kolkata Derby against Mohun Bagan on December 16.