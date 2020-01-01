Aduana Stars react to coach Tandoh's attack on Asante Kotoko boss Konadu

The Fire Boys have spoken about the conduct of their coach following their Premier League tie against the Porcupine Warriors

have condemned coach WO Tandoh, who held no punches in ripping into trainer Maxwell Konadu following an encounter in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Following a 1-0 triumph by hosts Aduana, Tandoh descended heavily on former Ghana assistant coach Konadu, labelling him a "village" coach and a "disgrace to football".

Samuel Bioh scored the only goal of the matchweek 11 fixture in the fourth minute of injury time.

More teams

"Aduana Stars would like to distance ourselves from the comments of coach W. O. Paul Tandoh, it doesn't represent our views, it's his own personal view," Aduana communication director Evans Oppong told Fox FM.

"We apologize to Asante Kotoko, to coach Maxwell Konadu, to the Coaches Association and all affected parties.

Article continues below

"We as a club will take a decision on him and it could be any decision; we could suspend him or make a new appointment of a new coach to replace him."

Reports say Aduana are considering parting ways Tandoh, with former Asante Kotoko coach Paa Kwasi Fabin said to be a likely replacement.

The Fire Boys, two-time league champions, currently sit third on the table.

