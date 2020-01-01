Aduana Stars overcome Dreams FC's challenge to leapfrog Asante Kotoko

The Fire Boys won all three points on Saturday to temporarily jump to the top of the Ghana Premier League table

A late goal was just enough to earn a 1-0 away triumph over Dreams FC in the Premier League on Saturday.

Isaac Kwain's effort 12 minutes to full-time proved decisive as it secured all three points up for grabs at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.

The win has temporarily sent the Fire Boys top of the table, two points ahead of joint-second-placed and who will have their turns to play in matchweek 12 action on Sunday.

Aduana are searching for their third league title.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Legon Cities and Eleven Wonders settled for a 0-0 draw at the Accra Sports Stadium, a result that has left them 14th and 10th on the standings respectively.

Earlier on Friday, Asante Kotoko came from behind to register a 3-1 victory over Bechem United.

The league action continues on Sunday with five matches.

