Aduana Stars coach Tandoh: Put some respect on our name

The Fire Boys boss wants his fold to be treated as 'defending champions' of the domestic league

coach W.O. Tandoh believes journalists are not giving his club the necessary recognition as defending champions of the Premier League.

The two-time champions, who last won the title in 2017, maintain the status as cup holders owing to the annulment of the 2017-18 championship due to a bribery, corruption and match-fixing scandal.

The league then went on a one-year break before returning for the 2019-20 term in December last year. The Dormaa-based outfit are currently top of the table after nine rounds of games.

"The journalist in this country look bias [against] Aduana Stars. Aduana are the league champions, we are the defending champions," Tandoh said, as reported by Footballghana.

"When have you heard on any media platform that a team is going to play against the 'defending champions'?

"Rather you [media] ridicule Aduana and think about Hearts and Kotoko and you are uplifting them. Are they better than Aduana? No, they are [only] older than us.

"Aduana are the defending champions so I want to urge you the journalists to correct yourselves and note that we are on course [to defend our title].

"We want everybody to acknowledge that we are league champions."

Aduana have won five of their nine games played thus far, losing two others and drawing a further two.

