Aduana Stars coach Tandoh eyeing title statement against Hearts of Oak

The Fire Boys boss looks ahead to Sunday's Ghana Premier League clash with the Phobians

coach W.O. Tandoh has stated his outfit are determined to beat to prove their worth in the Premier League.

The cup holders are set to host the 19-time champions in a matchweek nine fixture at the Nana Agyeman Badu Park in Dormaa.

The Fire Boys are currently second on the league table, eight places above Hearts.

“Playing against Accra Hearts of Oak is a special game and must be treated as such," Tandoh told Ashh FM.

“We are not afraid of Hearts.

"We are the defending champions of the league and want to defend the title once again and in doing that, there is a saying 'if you want to be the best, you must beat the best'.

“We know they are one of the best clubs in Ghana, so we have to beat them.

“We are going to welcome Hearts very well but will beat them by the end of the game."

Aduana are eyeing a prompt return to winning ways following a surprise 3-1 away loss to then bottom-placed in midweek.

Hearts, on the other hand, come into the game on the back of a 0-0 draw with fourth-positioned .

