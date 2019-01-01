Aduana Stars coach slams officials after defeat to Kotoko

With new administrators and an overhauled system it is surprising to hear the same old complaints from coaches

Ghanaian referees have never been popular with local coaches, but many observers were expecting an improved situation when the Normalisation Committee took over football in the country, after last year’s corruption scandal.

However, the issue of poor officiating resurfaced during the very first day of matches of the Special Competition, which is a novelty tournament meant to keep clubs busy ahead of a new season.

coach W.O. Tandoh, who's side lost 1-0 to in Kumasi on Sunday, has blamed the result on inappropriate calls made by referee Daniel Laryea and his assistants.

“Our officials must normalise themselves too, because, it will be suicidal next time when anybody takes the route to defend somebody who is weak,” Tandoh said in Kumasi.



“I want to tell the NC Chairman [Dr Kofi Amoah] and the Appointment Committee of the Referees that they should look sharp because it was a bad thing.



"Laryea [Referee Daniel Laryea] has disgraced himself very well. The goal he disallowed, the player was in the post so how do you disallow it.



"That's a very bad thing. So, I beg the officials that, if they want us to have a good tournament, then they should work on the referees because they are still not normalised,” he said.

Aduana will play host to Eleven Wonders in the upcoming matchday.