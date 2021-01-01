Aduana Stars coach Bediako relishing Asante Kotoko Ghana Premier League showdown

The Fire Boys coach looks ahead to Saturday's duel on matchday 27 of the domestic top flight

Aduana Stars coach Joseph Asare Bediako is optimistic about their chances ahead of their Ghana Premier League fixture against Asante Kotoko on Saturday.

The two teams are set for a showdown in Dormaa in matchweek 27 of the elite domestic championship.

Currently eighth on the league table, the Fire Boys could move up one place with a victory, just below the Porcupine Warriors.

"Strategising [for] Kotoko, Hearts and those big teams is simple than playing those low-profile teams because they have got the quality playmakers and if you stop them, it is finished," Bediako said, as reported by Footballghana.

"If you look at Legon Cities, you won’t get any, let's say, exceptional player to play him out to destabilise them.

“So if you strategise well against the big teams with top talents, you can win easily. This is not the first time I am playing Kotoko, I played them with a second Division team in the FA Cup and they just beat us [on] penalties.

“I know Kotoko well and know what they can do, they are a good side, great club. I played them with Chelsea, we beat them in Kumasi so this is not the first time. I’m just praying to God for favour."

In 26 league matches played so far this season, Aduana have won 11 matches, drawing six and losing the other nine games.

Their victories include a stunning 1-0 away triumph over Kotoko in the reverse fixture in matchweek 10.

The Dormaa-based side are determined to pick up three points to return to winning ways following a 2-0 away loss to Legon Cities.

Kotoko, on the other hand, are looking to make it six games without defeat, having won three and drawn two of their last five matches.

In all, they have won 12 of 26 matches played so far, drawing 10 and losing 4, a situation which leaves them tied on points with arch-rivals Hearts of Oak who lead the table due to a better goal difference.

The Porcupine Warriors are targeting their first league title since 2014 and their 24th in history. Their number of league wins makes them the most successful club in the history of the championship.