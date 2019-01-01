Aduana Stars boast of team quality ahead of Ghana Premier League opener - Tandoh

The club's assistant coach looks ahead to the commencement of the 2019-20 season

assistant coach Paul Tandoh has declared his side ready for battle as the Premier League gets underway on Sunday.

The two-time champions are set to open their campaign with a home clash with Allies at the Agyeman Badu Stadium in Dormaa on Sunday.

Their two titles came in 2010 and 2017.

“We have real quality in our team," Tandoh told UTV.

"Most of the players who won us the title during the 2016-17 season are still around and we have beefed up the team also.

“Pre-season went on well, every body is in shape and we are looking forward to the start of the league.

"Our main aim is to be crowned champions.

“Our home grounds is a lovely place, no intimidation. Any club who comes there is safe and will enjoy football.”

The Premier League returns after a one-year absence.

With the 2017-18 championship cancelled halfway through the season and subsequently annulled, the Fire Boys remain the official cup holders.

