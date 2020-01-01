Aduana Stars ace Yahaya: Asante Kotoko are not the best club to represent Ghana in Africa

The Ghana international believes a different set of clubs should have benefited from cancellation of the west Africans football season

talisman Yahaya Mohammed is unhappy by the Football Association's decision to hand the nation's tickets for the 2020-21 Caf inter-club competitions to and .

On Tuesday, the GFA announced the complete cancellation of the 2019-20 domestic season after three months in standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic and went ahead to name the two clubs, who represented Ghana in Africa this season, for next year's championships.

Ordinarily, the winners of the Ghana Premier League ( ) are awarded the slot for the Caf while victors of the earn the Confederation Cup spot. Aduana led the GPL table before the season cancellation.

“I don’t have a problem with the two clubs that have been selected to represent Ghana in the Champions League and Confederation Cup," Ghana international Yahaya told Angel FM.

"However, are these two clubs ready to go and lift the flag of Ghana high? In fact, at the moment, no GPL club is ready for Africa.

"The FA would have to select the top 18 players in the GPL to represent Ghana in those competitions.

“Based on the preparation of clubs, Aduana and should have the nod to represent Ghana. Those teams are very well prepared."

While Aduana led the Premier League table as at Tuesday, Medeama occupied top spot at the time of the halt in March but a late GFA Disciplinary Committee ruling moved the Yellow and Mauves from first to sixth, handing over the kingship to then second-placed Aduana.

Kotoko and AshGold held the third and fifth positions respectively on the standings.

In 2017-18, Ghana was similarly unable to complete its football season, then due to a corruption scandal, consequently decided against presenting any representatives for Caf competitions.

There were no Premier League or FA Cup competitions in 2018-19 as the nation was still picking itself up from the turbulent scandal. However, following a decision to make a return to continental inter-club football after a one-year absence, Ghana organised novelty competitions to determine representatives for the 2019-20 African campaign.

Kotoko won the Ghana Tier One Special Competition, which replaced the Premier League, and participated in the Champions League where their adventure ended early as they were knocked out by Etoile Sahel of in the first round.

Ashanti Gold, who won the Ghana Tier Two Special Competition - which replaced the FA Cup - played in the Confederation Cup. Like Kotoko, the Miners journey ended in the first round following defeat to Moroccan fold RS Berkane.