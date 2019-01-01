Aduana Stars 0-0 Asante Kotoko: Porcupines seal last four spot

A point in Dormaa was enough to guarantee CK Akonnor's men a place in the next stage of the novelty league

have booked a place in the last four of the Special Competition after holding to a 1-1 away draw in Zone A on Thursday.

The point picked in the group stage final matchday fixture in Dormaa has been enough to secure the Porcupines a spot in the next round of the competition.

In another Zone A game on Thursday, beat Berekum 2-0 to move level on points with leaders Kotoko but with the Yellow and Mauves only able to claim the second spot due to an inferior goal difference, the Porcupines confirmed their progress.

Medeama will have to wait a little longer to know their qualification status as the match between third-placed and eliminated Eleven Wonders was suspended in the 40th minute due to heavy rains. The tie has been rescheduled for Friday.

With Medeama currently leading Ashgold by two points, nothing but a win will do for the latter as only the top two teams will progress to the next round.

Should Ashgold win, they will displace Kotoko from the top position, a situation that will set up a heated semi-final tie between the Porcupines and arch-rivals who have already secured the top spot in Zone B ahead of their last round of matches on Sunday.

In Thursday's big game in Dormaa, visitors Kotoko opened the scoring in the 38th minute when Emmanuel Gyamfi headed Abdul Safiu Fatawu's cross past Aduana goalkeeper Tijani Ahmed.

The hosts responded swiftly as Fatawu Abdulrahman capitalised on loose defending to drive a shot into the net from close range to make it 1-1.

Elsewhere in Tarkwa, Tahiru Awudu and Isaac Agyenim Boateng were on target to help Medeama to a 2-0 home triumph over Berekum Chelsea.

In Anyinase, Appiah McCarthy's 31st-minute free-kick put visitors Ashgold in the lead against Eleven Wonders before the game was suspended in the 40th minute.

