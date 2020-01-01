Adrian won’t let ‘best in the world’ Alisson relax at Liverpool after taking ‘drastic decision’

The Spanish goalkeeper plans to keep fighting for more minutes at Anfield, with the intention being to make the most of his time on Merseyside

Adrian may be playing back-up to “best in the world” Alisson at , but the Spaniard says he will not be allowing a goalkeeping rival to “relax”.

There is little competition for a starting berth on Merseyside when everybody is fit, with Jurgen Klopp having invested some £65 million ($84m) in a proven No.1.

Alisson is very much the go-to man for the Reds and is the current holder of the Premier League Golden Glove award.

At 27 years old he still has many years ahead of him and has already established a standing as one of the finest keepers on the planet.

That, though, is not stopping Adrian from pushing the Brazil international to even greater heights, with an experienced campaigner eager to make the most of his time at Anfield.

Adrian, who was snapped up as a free agent in the summer of 2019, told BBC Sport of joining Liverpool and providing immediate cover for injured Alisson on the opening weekend of the current campaign: "It was a moment I was hungrily waiting for. Not so soon, though.

"Fortunately, I was both mentally and physically ready. I had to see it that way. It's never pretty when a team-mate gets injured, but only one of us can play.

"Alisson is peaceful, humble and deserves every single thing he has achieved. We spend so much time together, but still I'm here to fight. I won't just sit down on the bench and wait.

"He won the and the Copa America last year. He was the best keeper in the world. But he can't relax with me around. I've proved it."

Adrian impressed after being thrown in at the deep end by Liverpool, with his heroics in a penalty shootout against domestic rivals allowing the Reds to savour UEFA Super Cup glory.

Outings such as that have more than justified his decision to walk away from the end of a contract at West Ham and take on a new challenge.

"I'd made a drastic decision not to stay any longer at West Ham, despite having a three-year contract offer on the table," Adrian added.

"I hadn't played a single game all season in the Premier League. I didn't feel valued economically either, to be honest. It was tough for me.

"Summer came and then I felt those butterflies in my stomach. I knew something good was coming. I was already aware of Liverpool's interest before I received the first offers.

"They [Liverpool] called me at the end of July. They said that they'd sell [Simon] Mignolet if I gave the deal the green light. That's how it happened."

Adrian is now part of a squad that has opened up a 22-point lead at the top of the Premier League table, with more major silverware seemingly a case of when, not it, at Anfield.