Adomah's goal saves Aston Villa blushes in Championship

The attacker played a crucial role to help The Lions claim a point against The Potters on Saturday

had Albert Adomah to thank as his goal rescued a point for the club in Saturday's draw with in the English Championship.

A seventh-minute substitute following the injury withdrawal of Alan Hutton, the winger's second-half effort forced a 1-1 draw at bet365 Stadium.

It was the Ghanaian's first goal of the season, the tally a far cry from his exploits last season when he netted 14 times to finish the campaign as the club's highest scorer.

Stoke broke the deadlock on Saturday through Sam Vokes, who coolly flicked the ball into the net after connecting with a cross in the fifth minute.

Seventeen minutes after the interval, Adomah brought Villa level, side-footing Anwar El Ghazi's cutback beyond goalkeeper Jack Butland.

"It was a hell of a run and a good finish from Albert Adomah," Villa boss Dean Smith told his club's TV outfit after the game.

"Albert has had a goal coming for a while. I'm pleased he scored."

The result leaves the Claret and Blue Army 11th on the league table, six places ahead of The Potters.

Adomah has so far made 24 Championship appearances involving 15 starts this season.

