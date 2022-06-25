Adingra: Brighton & Hove Albion complete signing of Ivorian striker from Nordsjaelland

The youngster, who can operate on either flank, becomes the Seagulls’ second signing of the summer

Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion have confirmed the signing of Simon Adingra on a four-year deal.

The 20-year-old arrives from Danish side Nordsjaelland, a side he has been a part of since 2020.

Adingra made his professional debut on April 18, 2021, in a 2-2 Superliga draw against Copenhagen. After coming on to replace Ivan Mesik in the 68th minute of the game, he went on to score his team's second goal.

"We’re delighted to confirm the signing of 20-year-old striker Simon Adingra from FC Nordsjaelland on a four-year contract," Brighton announced.

"The Ivorian has been with the Danish Superliga club since January 2020 and scored on his debut against FC Copenhagen in April 2021. Last season, he contributed 10 goals and four assists in 33 league and cup appearances.

"A product of Ghana’s famous Right to Dream Academy, Simon is right-footed but can operate on either flank."

The club’s technical director, David Weir, explained why they opted to bring the Ivorian to the club.

"We’re delighted to welcome Simon to the club. He’s an exciting young player who has had a terrific start to his career in Denmark," Weir explained.

"He’s a creative offensive player who can play on both sides and is very good in one-on-one situations.

Article continues below

"He’s a talented young player who we’ve had an eye on for a while, and we’re looking forward to helping him with his development."

Adingra is Brighton’s second signing of the summer since the acquisition of Paraguay international Julio Enciso from Club Libertad.

Enciso – who scored 11 goals and managed three assists in 17 games for Libertad this season - was signed in a deal believed to be worth around £10 million, including add-ons. He has made six appearances for Paraguay.