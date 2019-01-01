adidas football reveals signing of four-time Champions League winner Isco

Isco will wear NEMIZIZ boots for the remainder of the season

adidas football today unveiled the latest player to sign for the brand, Francisco Román Alarcón Suárez, commonly known as Isco. The Spanish international and midfielder joins the prolific adidas roster of athletes.

Isco joins a strong pool of talent signed with adidas including Lionel Messi, Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema and Marcelo. Known for his incredible skill with the ball and defence-splitting passes, Isco has the ability to excite crowds around the world and the trophy cabinet to match. At age 26 he has won four titles, a La Liga medal and a Copa del Ray trophy to boot with current club Real Madrid.

Isco will wear the adidas NEMIZIZ boot for the rest of the season. NEMEZIZ allows the game’s most dynamic players to unlock their agility with a design built to maximise movement and control at speed. Isco will feature alongside the likes of Lionel Messi as the boot’s signature athletes.

Speaking at the announcement Gregory Fernandez, Senior Director Sports Marketing at adidas said: “We are delighted to bring Isco on board as an adidas athlete. Unquestionably one of Europe’s most talented players, who plies his trade on the biggest stage for Real Madrid, Isco is a tremendous addition to the adidas family. I cannot wait to see him take his game to the next level in the coming years wearing the adidas NEMEZIZ boot.”

Isco himself said of the announcement: “adidas has a reputation amongst players for always providing the best tools to help athletes succeed. My style of play is built on agility and creativity and the NEMEZIZ boots are perfect to help me bring out the best in my game.”