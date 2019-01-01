adidas Football Reveals Exhibit Pack NEMEZIZ 18+ 360 AGILITY

NEMEZIZ 18+ 360 AGILITY drops in a solar yellow colourway

adidas Football has released the Exhibit NEMEZIZ 18+ 360 AGILITY, part of the new Exhibit Pack. Coming in a solar yellow colourway, the boot will be worn on pitch

by some of adidas’ biggest players from January, including Roberto Firmino and Jesse Lingard.

Designed to enhance the performance of the game’s most agile players, the latest NEMEZIZ colourway includes an AGILITYBANDAGE with TORSIONTAPES technology, providing ultimate lockdown of the foot. A dual-lock collar secures the ankle and allows for explosive change of direction while an AGILITYKNIT 2.0 interlocking yarn structure provides a soft, direct touch and a lightweight feel.

Roberto Firmino said of the boot: “What I’m always looking for in a boot is something that matches my style to help me play my own game. The Nemeziz boot is especially designed for agility, giving me the tools, I need to move freely.”

The Exhibit pacl NEMEZIZ 18+ 360 AGILITY is also available in Cage and Street versions. Featuring the same colouring as the on-pitch boot, both shoes also include the same performance technology.

The new Exhibit Pack Nemeziz 1 8+ (SGD 400) will be available to purchase at all Weston Corporation outlets from 22 nd January. The Nemeziz 1 8.1 (SGD 350), will be available at adidas Suntec, adidas ION, adidas Causeway Point and on adidas.com.sg from 29 th January.

