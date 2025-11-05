This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
adidas reveals 2026 FIFA World Cup Home kits for 22 of its federations, including Argentina, Spain, Germany & more

adidas drops their largest ever collection of home kits ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026

With the biggest FIFA World Cup in history fast approaching, adidas has taken centre stage by revealing its largest-ever collection of national team home kits, a sweeping celebration of identity, innovation and design. Ahead of the 2026 showpiece event, the brand has crafted 22 bespoke jerseys for its partner federations, each telling a story rooted in heritage while pointing toward a bold new era for the game.

From the traditional sky-blue stripes of Argentina to the reimagined geometry of Germany’s kit and the horizon-inspired tones of Japan’s, every shirt channels the essence of its nation in a fresh, contemporary form. The collection speaks to the evolving language of football design - one that blends nostalgia with modernity, paying homage to past triumphs while embracing the global energy of a new generation of players and fans.

adidas FIFA World Cup 2026 home kits 1adidas

More than just style statements, these jerseys are built with adidas’ most advanced performance technology to date. Designed to withstand the varied climates across Canada, Mexico and the USA, each shirt incorporates next-generation CLIMACOOL+ materials and body-mapped ventilation zones to keep players cool and composed on football’s biggest stage. Subtle details - from lenticular crests to hidden inscriptions - reward closer inspection, creating a sense of discovery that extends beyond the 90 minutes.

adidas FIFA World Cup 2026 home kits 2adidas

For adidas, the 2026 collection is not simply a nod to national pride; it’s an invitation to connect. "A national kit is a symbol of togetherness and pride," says Sam Handy, GM of adidas Football. "These designs honour each nation’s roots while celebrating a new era where every fan, everywhere, is part of the story."

adidas FIFA World Cup 2026 home kits 3adidas

As football prepares to unite continents for the first time in World Cup history, adidas’ latest drop captures that global spirit in fabric form - weaving history, culture and innovation into jerseys that promise to define the next chapter of the beautiful game.

Fans won't have to wait long to get their hands on the new looks, as all new adidas federation Home jerseys will be available to purchase from Thursday, November 6th, 2025.

adidas FIFA World Cup 2026 Home Kits Gallery

Algeria

adidas FIFA World Cup 2026 - Algeriaadidasadidas FIFA World Cup 2026 - Algeria 2adidasadidas FIFA World Cup 2026 - Algeria 3adidas

Argentina

adidas FIFA World Cup 2026 - Argentina, Messiadidasadidas FIFA World Cup 2026 - Argentinaadidasadidas FIFA World Cup 2026 - Argentina 2adidas

Belgium

adidas FIFA World Cup 2026 kit - Belgiumadidasadidas FIFA World Cup 2026 kit - Belgium 1adidasadidas FIFA World Cup 2026 kit - Belgium 2adidas

Chile

adidas FIFA World Cup 2026 kit - Chile adidasadidas FIFA World Cup 2026 kit - Chile 2adidasadidas FIFA World Cup 2026 kit - Chile 3adidas

Colombia

adidas FIFA World Cup 2026 kit - Colombia adidasadidas FIFA World Cup 2026 kit - Colombia 2adidasadidas FIFA World Cup 2026 kit - Colombia 3adidas

Costa Rica

adidas FIFA World Cup 2026 kit - Costa Rica adidasadidas FIFA World Cup 2026 kit - Costa Rica 2adidasadidas FIFA World Cup 2026 kit - Costa Rica 3adidas

Germany

adidas FIFA World Cup 2026 kit - Germany adidasadidas FIFA World Cup 2026 kit - Germany 2adidasadidas FIFA World Cup 2026 kit - Germany 3adidas

Hungary

adidas FIFA World Cup 2026 kit - Hungaryadidas

Italy

adidas FIFA World Cup 2026 kit - Italy adidasadidas FIFA World Cup 2026 kit - Italy 2adidasadidas FIFA World Cup 2026 kit - Italy 3adidas

Japan

Japan adidas FIFA World Cup 2026 kitadidasJapan adidas FIFA World Cup 2026 kit 2adidasJapan adidas FIFA World Cup 2026 kit 3adidas

Mexico

Adidas FIFA World Cup Kit MexicoAdidasAdidas FIFA World Cup Kit MexicoAdidasAdidas FIFA World Cup Kit MexicoAdidas

Northern Ireland

Adidas FIFA World Cup Kit Northern IrelandAdidasAdidas FIFA World Cup Kit Northern IrelandAdidasAdidas FIFA World Cup Kit Northern IrelandAdidas

Peru 

Adidas FIFA World Cup Kit PeruAdidasAdidas FIFA World Cup Kit PeruAdidasAdidas FIFA World Cup Kit PeruAdidas

Scotland

Adidas FIFA World Cup Kit ScotlandAdidasAdidas FIFA World Cup Kit ScotlandAdidasAdidas FIFA World Cup Kit ScotlandAdidas

Spain

Adidas FIFA World Cup Kit SpainAdidasAdidas FIFA World Cup Kit SpainAdidasAdidas FIFA World Cup Kit SpainAdidas

Sweden

Adidas FIFA World Cup Kit SwedenAdidasAdidas FIFA World Cup Kit SwedenAdidasAdidas FIFA World Cup Kit SwedenAdidas

Ukraine

Adidas FIFA World Cup Kit UkraineAdidasAdidas FIFA World Cup Kit UkraineAdidasAdidas FIFA World Cup Kit UkraineAdidas

Venezuela

Adidas FIFA World Cup Kit VenezuelaAdidasAdidas FIFA World Cup Kit VenezuelaAdidasAdidas FIFA World Cup Kit VenezuelaAdidas

Wales 

Adidas FIFA World Cup Kit WalesAdidasAdidas FIFA World Cup Kit WalesAdidasAdidas FIFA World Cup Kit WalesAdidas

0