Adebayor's strike lifts Inter Allies over Bechem United

The Eleven-Is-To-One have registered their first win of the season following a slim victory in Accra on Saturday

Allies are back to winning ways in the Premier League following a 2-1 home triumph over Bechem United on Saturday.

Victorien Adebayor's 42nd-minute strike won all three points for the Eleven-Is-To-One in the matchday two fixture at Accra Sports Stadium.

Kwabena Kyeremateng opened the scoring for the hosts in the ninth minute but Salifu Moro netted for Bechem to restore parity on 22 minutes.

Allies, who suffered a 4-0 opening day thrashing at the hands of , have moved from bottom of the table to ninth position.

Bechem, on the other hand, move down by one spot to sixth place, their standing boosted by their 2-0 matchday one victory over Elmina Sharks.

The Eleven-Is-To-One and the Hunters face Karela United and Great Olympics respectively on matchday three.

