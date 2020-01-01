Adebayor's strike lifts Inter Allies over Bechem United
Inter Allies are back to winning ways in the Ghana Premier League following a 2-1 home triumph over Bechem United on Saturday.
Victorien Adebayor's 42nd-minute strike won all three points for the Eleven-Is-To-One in the matchday two fixture at Accra Sports Stadium.
Kwabena Kyeremateng opened the scoring for the hosts in the ninth minute but Salifu Moro netted for Bechem to restore parity on 22 minutes.
Allies, who suffered a 4-0 opening day thrashing at the hands of Aduana Stars, have moved from bottom of the table to ninth position.
Bechem, on the other hand, move down by one spot to sixth place, their standing boosted by their 2-0 matchday one victory over Elmina Sharks.
The Eleven-Is-To-One and the Hunters face Karela United and Great Olympics respectively on matchday three.