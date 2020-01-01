Adebayor should ignore Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko and move to Europe - Niger chief

Federation chief Djibril Hima Hamidou shares his thoughts on the career of the in-form striker

Niger Football Federation (NFF) president Djibril Hima Hamidou believes Allies talisman Victorien Adebayor is ripe for a career in Europe.

The attacker is arguably the star of the Premier League, having notched 11 goals after Matchweek 11.

Top of the goal scorers chart, his exploits have attracted interest from Ghana's two biggest clubs and .

“We have heard all about Adebayor’s exploits in Ghana," Hamidou told TV3.

"His club president is my personal friend so we do stay in touch.

"Adebayor is a boy with so much quality. He has a gifted foot but he is yet to mature as expected.

"Now he is a national team player and must be aware of that and act accordingly.

"At the level of his game, he should have been in Europe by now.”

On Monday, Allies released a statement, warning domestic clubs against pursuing Adebayor and declaring the 23-year-old not for sale to any Ghana Premier League outfit.

The publication also said the striker has received six offers from Europe, one bid from and another proposal from .

In December 2018, he came close to joining Danish fold Vejle Boldklub but the deal fell through.

Adebayor joined Allies from Nigerien side AS GNN in 2018 after impressing for Niger at the 2017 .

