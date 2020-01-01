Adebayor makes Inter Allies history amid Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak chase

The Niger attacker has etched a place among Eleven-Is-To-One's most outstanding men

Niger forward Victorien Adebayor has become the record goalscorer for Allies in the Premier League, the club has confirmed.

The 23-year-old reached the enviable number with a double as Eleven-Is-To-One stunned Berekum 3-1 in the top-flight on Saturday.

His fine showing has attracted interest from giants and who are in a heated race for his signature.

More teams

"In-form attacker Victorien Adebayor is the new club’s record goalscorer in a season after his brace against Berekum Chelsea on Saturday," Allies have announced via their official website.

"The Nigerien International is on 10 goals and ahead of Sheriff Duo Mohammed and Frederick Boateng who have both recorded nine goals apiece in the 2014/15 and 2015/16 seasons respectively.

Article continues below

"Adebayor has however achieved his feat after playing in only nine league matches and is on track to further extend his record with the league yet to reach the halfway mark."

Adebayor's Saturday double put him up as a joint top scorer in the Premier League with 10 goals after Matchweek 10.

He sits alongside Yahaya Mohammed of who also netted twice in the last matchweek.