Adebayor headlines Ghana Premier League Player of the Month nominees

The Inter Allies talisman is among a list of five men in the running for the gong

The Football Association (GFA) has unveiled a shortlist of five players in contention for the Premier League Player of the Month of February.

Allies attacker Victorien Adebayor, top scorer of the top-flight with 11 goals after Matchweek 12, made the list as did Elmina Sharks' Benjamin Bernard Boateng, Salifu Ibrahim of Eleven Wonders, ' Caleb Amankwah and Sulley Ibrahim of Great Olympics.

The award seeks to honour the most outstanding player in the elite division in the month of February under review.

Each of the nominees played five matches.

Adebayor scored seven times, won Man of the Match awards on three occasions and assisted two goals within the period.

Boateng won the Man of the Match award once and netted five times.

Salisu Ibrahim found the target once, assisted one goal and was adjudged Man of the Match on two occasions.

Amankwah scored twice while Sulley Ibrahim picked up two Man of the Match awards, scored once and assisted two goals.

The winner of the award will be announced on Tuesday.

