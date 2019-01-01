Adebayor: Former Arsenal forward leaves Turkish club Kayserispor after three months

After scoring his second goal of the season on Monday, the Togolese star announced the decision to end his relationship with the Anatolian Star

Former forward Emmanuel Adebayor has terminated his contract at Turkish Super Lig club Kayserispor, three months after signing as a free agent.

Adebayor switched to the Kadir Has Stadium in August and played eight league games, notching in two goals in the process.

The 35-year-old's decision came after Kayserispor bowed to a 4-1 loss against on Monday which left them at the base of the table with seven points from 13 matches.

After his three-year stint in which included a spell at , the former and Hotspur attacker said he is returning home to spend time with his family.

"These are tough decisions and was tough for me. One of the most important decisions of my life. I tried to give my energy and will to this team since I arrived. I gave my best but sometimes you have some issues in your personal life," Adebayor told the media.

"You think about your family and have to make decisions about your future. And that decision should be fast. I have decided not to continue my career here. Even though I am leaving physically, my heart will always beat for this team."

"I cannot say that I'm leaving Turkey for good, anything can happen in life. I have to rest and spend some time with my family. I had three great years here and I think that the Turkish league is among the best leagues in Europe."

According to L'Equipe, 's Paul-Georges Ntep who is on a season-long loan from has also left Kayserispor due to the financial crisis facing the club.