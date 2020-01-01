Adebayor and Inter Allies produce stunning win ahead of Asante Kotoko showdown

The Benin striker found the back of the net to help his outfit to a valuable away victory over Liberty Professionals

Premier League top scorer Victorien Adebayor was on target as Allies secured a 3-2 away triumph over Liberty Professionals on Thursday.

The Benin international scored to take his goals tally to 12, one more strike than closest contenders Yahaya Mohammed, as the Eleven-Is-To-One got one over the Scientific Soccer Lads at the Carl Reindorf Park in Dansoman.

The 23-year-old, whose fine performance this season has reportedly attracted interest from Ghana's two biggest clubs and , missed a chance to double his strike in the Matchweek 13 fixture as he spurned a 77th-minute penalty.

Samuel Armah and Mohammed Zakari scored Allies' other goals on the day while George Ansong and George Amoako registered Liberty's consolation.

The win has moved the Eleven-Is-To-One to ninth on the league table ahead of a big clash with Kotoko.

The Scientific Soccer Lads, on the other hand, stand three spots below on the log.

In the second game of Thursday, 23-time league champions Kotoko host Elmina Sharks at the Accra Sports Stadium.