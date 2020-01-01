Adebayor and Inter Allies produce stunning win ahead of Asante Kotoko showdown
Ghana Premier League top scorer Victorien Adebayor was on target as Inter Allies secured a 3-2 away triumph over Liberty Professionals on Thursday.
The Benin international scored to take his goals tally to 12, one more strike than closest contenders Yahaya Mohammed, as the Eleven-Is-To-One got one over the Scientific Soccer Lads at the Carl Reindorf Park in Dansoman.
The 23-year-old, whose fine performance this season has reportedly attracted interest from Ghana's two biggest clubs Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak, missed a chance to double his strike in the Matchweek 13 fixture as he spurned a 77th-minute penalty.
Samuel Armah and Mohammed Zakari scored Allies' other goals on the day while George Ansong and George Amoako registered Liberty's consolation.
The win has moved the Eleven-Is-To-One to ninth on the league table ahead of a big clash with Kotoko.
The Scientific Soccer Lads, on the other hand, stand three spots below on the log.
In the second game of Thursday, 23-time league champions Kotoko host Elmina Sharks at the Accra Sports Stadium.