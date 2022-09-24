'Addo selection cost Ghana' - Black Stars fans blame coach for Brazil defeat

The West Africans found it tough against the Selecao as they succumbed to three first-half goals at Stade Oceane

Ghana supporters have called on coach Otto Addo to carry the blame after the Black Stars suffered a 3-0 friendly defeat against Brazil on Friday.

The Black Stars, who are preparing for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar, found themselves trailing after only nine minutes when Marquinhos put the Selecao ahead before Richarlison scored two, in the 28th and 40th minutes.

The first half saw Ghana struggle to break down Brazil but the introduction of Tariq Lamptey, Mohammed Salisu, and Inaki Williams gave them some hope in the second period though they could not salvage the game.

A cross-section of fans have taken to social media to blame the 47-year-old Addo for the defeat, insisting his selection, especially in the first half, was not good.

Getty.

"Otto Addo really cost us [Ghana] today with his starting 11," Hamidu Abdulai wrote on Facebook while Sammy Quaye opined: "There shouldn't be room for mistakes... Addo selection has really cost us the game."

Ahmed Kabore had this to say: "The moment I saw the line up, I told everyone with this line up, Brazil will burry us in the first 20 minutes. All our best players were on the bench. Inaki, Lamptey, Salisu, Semenyo, Gideon Mensah and even Bukari."

Daniel Egya Miezah Nyanzu stressed should Addo repeat the same mistake in subsequent matches, then he should face the sack. "He should go away!," said Nyanzu, adding: "If he repeats this first half selection again, he should be shown the exit door."

Meanwhile, another set of fans defended Addo, insisting he has to experience different styles of play with his squad before the World Cup.

Cyril Alando wrote: "Addo still need to try a few hands in order to get a firm grip of which players are best suited for what roles and systems going forward," adding: "He definitely knows what he's up to. Just wouldn't put all of that out here."

Getty Images

"We played against the best in the world and lost," said Egya Anaman, adding: "No need to blame anyone. Besides, the coach needed to test some players to see if they were ready for the World Cup."

Bodambor wrapped up the debate: "Otto Addo has won my full respect👍," he said adding: "So now, he gave all both old and new players equal opportunity to play for us to see.

"I'm happy we played against the number one ranked team in the World, we all saw what each one of the new players can also do. Good Job Coach."

Ghana will next face Nicaragua at Estadio Francisco Artes Carrasco in Spain on Tuesday.