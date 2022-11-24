Addo: Ghana 'don't care' about Ronaldo controversy - 'This is not our problem' ahead of Portugal opener

Coach Otto Addo insists the Ronaldo controversy with Manchester United is not Ghana's problem when they face Portugal in the World Cup on Thursday.

Addo not interested in Ronaldo 'saga'

Portugal star has left Man Utd

Addo insists Ghana have enough quality

WHAT HAPPENED: There has been concern that Portugal will be distracted by Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Manchester United recently. Ronaldo had an explosive interview in which he criticised his former club and manager Erik ten Hag.

Now, Ronaldo is preparing for Portugal's Group H World Cup game against Ghana.

The West African nation's coach Addo was asked to comment on how the Ronaldo controversy will affect Ghana.

WHAT HAPPENED: "I don't know [whether Ronaldo saga can be a distraction] and to be honest, I don't care," Addo told the media.

"This is not our problem and I don't think it's a big problem. Everyone wants to win. No matter what happens, it's a big stage, a big game at the World Cup level so I don't think normally this can distract anyone."

AND WHAT IS MORE: The tactician has exuded confidence in the Black Stars' chances against favourites Portugal.

"We have the quality to compete with them. Surely, we have to be very, very brave to go into this match and we have to be self-confident to go into these matches. Our players are ready.

"We want to play football but surely we have to defend well. As you can see from the previous matches [in the tournament], little things can decide [a game].

"All the matches were very, very close and could have turned in each [team's] direction and I expect this game also to be like this."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This is the fourth time Ghana have qualified for the World Cup. Coincidentally, in 2014 - the last time they played in the competition, Stars' were pooled with Portugal when Ronaldo scored the winning goal to help his team secure a 2-1 result.

However, they both failed to make it out of the group stage with Germany and the USA advancing, as Portugal and Ghana finished third and fourth respectively.

IN TWO PICTURES:

WHAT NEXT: Addo and Ghana hope to collect a positive outcome against Portugal on Friday at the 974 Stadium.