Addo and Chawinga win treble in China as Jiangsu Suning lift Women's Super League title

The African duo was in a ruthless form after their side crushed Guangdong to claim the league diadem on Wednesday

's Elizabeth Addo scored a brace and Malawi's Tabitha Chawinga netted once as Jiangsu Suning defeated Guangdong 5-1 in a Chinese Women's encounter on Wednesday.

The win at Wutaishan County Stadium means Jiangsu are Chinese champions for the first time since 2009 with two games to spare.

Jiangsu crushed Changchun 5-1 at the Development Area Stadium last Sunday and they were aiming to reclaim the league diadem with a back-to-back win away from home in Wuhua.

Tang Jiali opened the scoring for the visitors after just 12 minutes into the encounter before Chawinga doubled the lead six minutes later and Addo scored the third in the 32nd minute.

#CWSL | Guangdong Meizhou Huijun 0-5 Jiangsu Suning



Great shot by Tang Jiali to open the scoring for the champions. Sixth goal of the season for the midfielder. Assist from Wan Weijing, the new face in the lineup playing on right-back. pic.twitter.com/fNI6FjcyeX — Women's Football (@ChinaWNFT) September 11, 2019

#CWSL | Guangdong Meizhou Huijun 0-5 Jiangsu Suning



Tabitha Chawinga on rebound scores her tenth of the season. The topscorer of the League! pic.twitter.com/SEUno6DsJC — Women's Football (@ChinaWNFT) September 11, 2019

#CWSL | Guangdong Meizhou Huijun 0-5 Jiangsu Suning



Good combination between Ma Jun and Xu Yanlu as the captain finding Elizabeth Addo in the area. She rounds the goalkeeper and scores. pic.twitter.com/6bQXVQmy7f — China Women's Football (@ChinaWNFT) September 11, 2019

After the restart, the Ghanaian international scored her brace of the match in the 66th minute before Yang Li netted seven minutes from full time to wrap up the title-winning contest in style.

#CWSL | Guangdong Meizhou Huijun 0-5 Jiangsu Suning



The second Addo's goal. Yang Li crosses in the area and the midfielder get another. She has now five in the competition. pic.twitter.com/UnVbiqurKG — China Women's Football (@ChinaWNFT) September 11, 2019

#CWSL | Guangdong Meizhou Huijun 0-5 Jiangsu Suning



Yang Li wins a challenge against the defender and with a simple touch beats Luo Caiying. Three goals in the last three matches for the forward who has four in all season. pic.twitter.com/DH584kFCfV — China Women's Football (@ChinaWNFT) September 11, 2019

#CWSL | Guangdong Meizhou Huijun 0-5 Jiangsu Suning



Another win for Jiangsu Suning confirmed the title of the 2019 season! A Elizabeth Addo's brace plus Tabitha Chawinga, Tang Jiali and Yang Li strikes gave the points to the visitors. 🏆🏆



✅ FA Tournament

✅

✅ CWSL pic.twitter.com/wRTouadpTy — China Women's Football (@ChinaWNFT) September 11, 2019

Having earlier claimed a double, the African 'twin sisters' have realised their dreams after helping Jiangsu end their decade long wait to celebrate the Chinese Women's Super League title.

For Addo, who featured for the duration, she has now scored five goals in 12 league matches this season since her move to China in April.

On the part of Chawinga, who joined Jiangsu in January 2018, she scored 10 goals in the competition and remains in the race to retain the golden boot this season.

With two games left this season, newly crowned Chinese Women's Super League champions Jiangsu have 33 points from 12 matches.