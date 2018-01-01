Adams rues missed chances in Hoffenheim's Bundesliga draw with Werder Bremen

The defender reflects on Wednesday's stalemate between the two sides in the German topflight

Hoffenheim centre-back Kasim Adams believes they could have won Wednesday's Bundesliga clash with Werder Bremen.

After taking a 31st-minute lead through Leonardo Bittencourt, Die Kraichgauer were denied three points by Theodor Gebre Selassie, who netted a 57th-minute equaliser to force a 1-1 draw at Weserstadion.

The result leaves Julian Nagelsmann's outfit seventh on the league table, two places above Die Werderaner.

"It was a tough game, we really wanted to win," Adams, who lasted for the entirety of the game, said after the fixture as reported by his club's official website.

"We always play offensively, it's normal for us to play [like that] until the end.

"We made it 1-0 and had a lot of chances after the equaliser [to win it].

"I think we had very good chances in the first half.

"It was well balanced after the break, but of course we would have liked to win today."

Article continues below

Wednesday's game was Adams' third straight start for Hoffenheim - his best continuous run since joining the German club from Swiss outfit Young Boys in the summer.

He has so far made seven appearances in the league, one outing in the German Cup and featured twice in the Champions League for Die Kraichgauer.

He will hope to take his run of matches to four when Hoffenheim host Mainz 05 in Bundesliga on Sunday.

