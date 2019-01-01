Acquah's goal helps Empoli dispatch Sassuolo in Serie A

The 27-year-old grabbed a landmark strike when The Blues hosted The Neroverdi in the Italian topflight on Sunday

Afriyie Acquah marked his 18th Italian Serie A appearance of the season with a goal as Empoli beat Sassuolo 3-0 on Sunday.

His 14th start of the term, the midfielder's first-half effort helped The Blues return to winning ways after a 1-0 loss to Lazio on matchday 23.

The goal was his first for the club since transferring from Torino last summer.

Rade Krunic opened the scoring for the home side Torino in the 34th minute after being set up by Ismael Bennacer.

Three minutes later, Acquah made it 2-0, side-footing the ball past goalkeeper Andrea Consigli after Diego Farias sent in a cut-back.

On the hour-mark, Farias turned finisher as he put the ball at the back of the net to make it 3-0 following a second Bennacer assist.

Empoli, by the result, have moved out of the relegation zone to the 17th position ahead of the matchday 25 clash with AC Milan.

Sassuolo, on the other hand, occupy the 11th position.

Acquah did not last for the entire duration of Sunday's game as he was replaced by Matteo Brighi in the 78th minute.

Compatriot Alfred Duncan, meanwhile, was withdrawn by Sassuolo in the 46th minute.

