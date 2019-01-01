Acheampong signs Tianjin Teda contract extension

The Ghana midfielder will not be making a return to Europe any time soon as his adventure in China continues

Chinese Super League side Tianjin Teda have announced a contract extension for midfielder Frank Acheampong who will be staying at the club until 2022.

His initial deal with the Tigers was set to expire in July this year amid reports of interest from Shanghai SIPG.

"I'm happy to extend my contract because I've always felt at home ever since I joined," Acheampong said.

"I have always given my best to the course of the club and will try and go an extra mile this time. We need to improve our position in the league from last season so this will be an extra motivation for me.

"I thank the supporters for their role throughout my stay in China and I want to promise them that lots of wonderful things will happen to our club," he added.

Acheampong joined Tianjin on loan in 2017 from Belgian club Anderlecht before making the deal permanent later on.