Accam backs Asante Kotoko to eliminate Kariobangi Sharks in Caf Confederation Cup

The midfielder claims the Porcupine Warriors have what it takes to progress in the Caf inter-club competition ahead of the second leg

Ghana midfielder David Accam believes Asante Kotoko will defeat Kenyan club Kariobangi Sharks in the return leg of the Caf Confederation Cup holding at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Saturday.

The Porcupine Warriors shared the spoils goalless in the first leg and would need to avoid a defeat and stalemate to progress in the competition.

“I think Kotoko did well in the first leg since they didn’t lose. They didn’t concede also which is very good. They should try and beat Kariobangi Sharks here in Ghana to make it to the next round,” Accam told GH One TV.

“Usually, you have to be psychologically sound in such games and I believe Kotoko have what it takes to beat them in Kumasi and progress to the next round of the competition," he added.

Accam also reiterated his desire to end his career at Kotoko's bitter rivals Hearts of Oak in the future.

“I’m a very strong Hearts of Oak fan. It’s the club I have supported since childhood. Hearts is a great club and a big club with lots of history and sure I would love to be part of the history of Hearts of Oak,” he said.

Kotoko were eliminated from the Caf Confederation Cup last season by CARA Brazzaville of Congo and last made it to the group stage in 2008.