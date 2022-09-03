AC Milan vs Inter: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

Meeting in the 177th Derby della Madonnina in Serie A history, both sides will be looking to overtake Atalanta and Roma at the top of the table.

Defending Serie A champions AC Milan face the previous season's winners Inter in Saturday's Derby della Madonnina clash at the majestic San Siro, with the Nerazzurri a point ahead in the league table.

Both teams have made improvements in terms of reinforcements and their performances of late to stage a perfect battle to claim the 'Kings of Calcio' tag at least for the moment.

It was the Olivier Giroud show in the last 15 minutes of the last Milan derby in Serie A as the Frenchman struck twice to help the Rossoneri to all three points, although Inter managed to exact some sort of revenge when they eliminated their city rivals in the Coppa Italia semi-final in April thanks to Lautaro Martinez's brace.

Going by this season's run, Stefan Pioli's men put in a distended performance in a goalless draw at Sassuolo during the mid-week fixtures, although with a rotated squad with the derby in mind but with Mike Maignan's penalty save also helping out.

Nonetheless, Milan remain unbeaten in their last 20 league encounters (W13 D7) and the Bologna draw contributed towards another clean sheet - their 14th in 2022, the most for any club across Europe's top five leagues.

On the other hand, Simone Inzaghi's side rose to a 3-1 win over the newly promoted Cremonese in response to a similar margin defeat at Lazio in their previous outing, gathering 9 points out of a possible 12 so far and just a point off current joint-leaders Atalanta and Roma.

Martinez has been on hand to score in his last three games and with Inter letting the Scudetto slip last season will be looking to keep the pressure on Milan, for whom Rafael Leao and Giroud has starred along with summer signing Charles De Ketelaere.

So which TV channel is the game on and how can you stream it live online? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

AC Milan vs Inter date & kick-off time

Game: AC Milan vs Inter Date: September 3, 2022 Kick-off: 5:30pm BST / 12:30pm ET

How to watch Sassuolo vs AC Milan on TV & live stream online

For viewers in UK, the clash between Sassuolo and AC Milan can be watched live on BT Sport 1 with live streaming available on the BT Player.

In the US, Serie A games can be watched on ESPN+ and the ESPN app throughout the 2022-23 season.

Country TV channel Live stream UK BT Sport 1/ BT Sport Ultimate BT Player U.S. ESPN+ ESPN app

AC Milan squad and team news

Both side's ensuing Champions League fixtures won't stand in the way of the strongest teams being selected for the Milan derby.

Besides Zlatan Ibrahimovic's long absense, Pioli has to wait on late tests for Rade Krunic and Ante Rebic, while Alessandro Florenzi is also expected to miss action for a few weeks after a muscular injury in the Bologna draw.

With new loan signing Sergino Dest not likely to feature yet, Davide Calabria should slot in at right-back, with Giroud to continue spearheading Milan's attack.

AC Milan possible XI: Maignan; Calabria, Kalulu, Tomori, Hernandez; Bennacer, Tonali; Messias, Diaz, Leao; Giroud

Position Players Goalkeepers Maignan, Mirante, Tătărușanu Defenders Ballo-Touré, Calabria, Florenzi, Gabbia, Hernández, Kalulu, Kjær, Tomori Midfielders Adli, Bakayoko, Bennacer, Díaz, Krunić, Pobega, Saelemaekers, Tonali Forwards De Ketelaere, Giroud, Ibrahimović, Lazetić, Leão, Messias, Origi, Rebić

Inter squad and team news

There won't be the Romelu Lukaku-Martinez partnership for this one as the former deals with a thigh injury, while it's between Edin Dzeko and Joaquin Correa to partner the Argentine up front for Inter.

Summer signing Henrikh Mkhitaryan will also wait for his league debut with the club on account of injury, but otherwise Inzaghi has a full squad to pick from.

Alessandro Bastoni is likely to return at the heart of defence, resulting in Federico Dimarco starting on the bench or on the left flank.

Inter possible XI: Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Dimarco; Martinez, Dzeko