AC Milan to increase chase for Duncan should Kessie leave for Tottenham Hotspur

According to latest reports, the Rossoneri will raise their quest for the Ghanaian in the case of the Ivorian agreeing to join the English outfit

AC Milan have set sights on securing the services of Sassuolo midfielder Alfred Duncan should Franck Kessie leave San Siro for Tottenham Hotspur, Sportslens has reported.

The Ghana international has become a subject of transfer speculations, with the Rossoneri, Inter Milan and AS Roma all said to be in a race to sign the 25-year-old.

Milan were said to be initially interested in Sassuolo's Stefano Sensi but his higher price tag has shifted their focus to €20 million-rated Duncan.

With the seven-time European champions already boasting of similar midfield options in Kessie and Chelsea loanee Tiemoue Bakayoko, there have been concerns about where the Ghanaian could fit in the set-up of Gennaro Gattuso.

Latest reports, however, say Tottenham are upping their interest in Kessie, a situation that could make more room in the midfield of Milan, who are looking to swoop for Duncan should they lose the Ivorian.

The Black Star is currently enjoying a fine season in Serie A, having notched three goals so far - two strikes better than his previous record.

He has made 12 appearances in the topflight this term - all starts - and also has two assists to his name.

He was once on the books of Inter, Livorno, and Sampdoria.

