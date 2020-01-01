AC Milan star Ibrahimovic joins elite Serie A club with double at Napoli

Only three other players have scored in their first six matches of the season in the modern era of the Italian top flight

Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has written himself into history by becoming just the fourth player to net in their first six league games of the season.

The veteran Swede continues to confound critics with his performances for the Serie A leaders.

At 39, there were those who believed he was too old to be a force in one of Europe’s leading leagues, yet he has started the season in utterly prolific form.

On Sunday, he continued his six-game domestic scoring streak by opening the scoring away from home against , elevating him into a select club of stars.

The Swede wasn't done after his 20th-minute opener however, as he also netted in the 54th minute to seal a brace in a 3-1 win.

The two goals gave Ibrahimovic another record: He is now the oldest player to score at least 10 goals in the first eight Serie A matchdays.

10 - Zlatan #Ibrahimovic is the oldest player able to score at least 10 goals in the first 8 Serie A matchdays (before him the record was the Silvio Piola one in 1942/43, 29 years old). Undying. #NapoliMilan — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) November 22, 2020

Previously, there were only three other players to score in their opening six Serie A matches of the season.

Gabriel Batistuta of was the first to complete the feat in 1994-95, before Christian Vieri matched it in the 2002-03 season with . Krzysztof Piatek then did it in 2018-19 under 's colours.

Ibrahimovic’s run started on September 21 when he struck both goals in a 2-0 win over . His season was then interrupted as he missed a couple of fixtures after being infected by Covid-19.

When he returned to the field, he did so in spectacular fashion. Again, he was on target with a double, this time in the derby against Inter, then versus he bagged another pair in a 3-3 draw.

The run continued into November when he both scored and assisted in a 2-1 victory over and prior to the international break he scored versus Hellas Verona.

While he has been deadly in Serie A, he has not been quite so effective in European football. He has featured in all three of Milan’s group-stage matches but has just a single assist against Sparta Prague to his credit on the continent thus far.