Abu Treika: The Premier League will end up like the Thai League after Salah and Guardiola

Egyptian football legend Mohamed Aboutrika discussed the future of his compatriot, Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, during the post-match analysis of the Reds’ 4-0 defeat to Manchester City on Saturday in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

The former Al Ahly star said: “I spoke to Salah during his issue with Klopp (Liverpool’s manager), and I gave him advice at the time regarding his future; he is capable of taking the right step with his agent.”

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Abu Treika believes that “the English Premier League will become like the Thai league after the departure of Salah and Guardiola,” referring to the possibility that the Spanish manager may also leave City next summer.

He added: “When a manager of Guardiola’s stature comes out to say that Salah is a great player, a Premier League legend, and a model of perseverance and professionalism, then Salah doesn’t need a testimonial from Arne Slot, or from anyone else.”

The Liverpool star recently announced that he would be leaving the club at the end of this season, bringing to an end a historic and achievement-filled career.