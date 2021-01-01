Abraham matches Lampard with FA Cup hat-trick for Chelsea vs Luton

The England striker scored three to help the Blues past the Championship side and ensured Timo Werner's penalty miss counted for little

Tammy Abraham emulated his manager for in their 3-1 win over Luton on Sunday, becoming the first Englishman since Frank Lampard to net an hat-trick for the Blues.

Abraham scored twice in the first half and once in the second as the Blues saw off some spirited opposition from the Championship.

He was the first Chelsea player to score a hat-trick in the competition since Brazilian playmaker Oscar against MK Dons in 2016, and the first Englishman since Lampard against Macclesfield in January 2007.

Promisingly for Chelsea, Lampard’s effort helped his side on their way to the 2007 FA Cup final, where they beat 1-0 with an extra-time winner from Didier Drogba.

Lampard was also the last player to score twice in an FA Cup fixture for Chelsea, when both he and Daniel Sturridge did so against Ipswich in 2011.

"It’s great to score a hat-trick and win the game so comfortably,” Abraham told BBC Sport. “It is always nice to get a win and play well. Hopefully we will take that confidence on."

Abraham’s goals took him to 11 goals in all competitions this season, making him Chelsea’s top scorer. After bagging 18 last season, he became the first Chelsea youth team product to score 10 or more goals in back-to-back seasons since Michael Fillery in 1982-83.

Timo Werner, who started the day on top of the club’s scoring charts, could have gone to 10 as well but his nightmarish run of form continued as he won a late penalty but saw it well saved by Luton keeper Simon Sluga.

It was his first penalty miss since October 2018, having converted each of his last eight spot-kicks.

Werner wasn’t the only Chelsea player to leave the pitch disappointed despite getting the win. Given a rare chance to start since Edouard Mendy’s summer arrival, Kepa Arrizabalaga made one fine save in the second half but was beaten by a shot from Jordan Clark which he arguably should have stopped.

Luton pull one back against Chelsea!! 👀



Jordan Clark's shot squeezing past Kepa

After Abraham’s early double, the goal allowed Luton back into the game and it was another 45 minutes of game time before his hat-trick goal killed the game off.

The goal left Kepa’s save percentage at 58.8 per cent since the start of last season – the worst such figure of any Premier League goalkeeper with more than 20 appearances in that period.