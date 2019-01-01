About time Ghanaian clubs trusted local coaches - Akenteng

The GFA official believes domestic clubs must give more opportunities to indigenous coaches in the country

technical director Francis Oti Akenteng has called on clubs to put more trust in indigenous coaches.

There have been complaints over the increasing hire of foreign coaches especially by Premier League outfits.

The conversation has recently taken a new turn as the quality of expatriate coaches have come under question on the back of underwhelming performances.

“It’s about time we trusted our local coaches because they learn a lot like the white coaches,” Akenteng told Ashh FM.

“We should also know that there are a lot of factors that contribute to losing matches but we always blame our coaches.

“Our clubs should have patience for our local coaches because they will deliver when given time to work."

For example, earlier this year, accused Norwegian coach Kjetil Zachariassen of "lying on his CV" after quitting the club for where he would be fired after just four months for poor performances.

“We have over 150 Caf Licenced A coaches in the country, 300 Licenced B, 400 Licenced C, but we always rely on white coaches so we don’t ask for our local coaches," Akenteng went on.

“Ghanaian clubs don’t value the coaching courses we do in the country but they [courses] are the best and the same as those courses that are being done in other countries.

“We must change our attitude and give our local coaches work to do because they can do it perfectly.”

Zachariassen has not seen his quality questioned by only Kotoko but also by Serbian coach Svetislav Tanasijevic whom the Norwegian replaced at Ashanti Gold.

Currently, all of Ghana's national teams are under the supervision of indigenous coaches.

