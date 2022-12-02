Aboubakar hands Cameroon victory over Brazil but sees red for taking off his shirt in celebration

Vincent Aboubakar scored a memorable goal and then got sent off as Cameroon pulled of a great 1-0 victory against Brazil on Friday.

Aboubakar headed in a late winner for Cameroon

Indomitable Lions won but still went out

Cameroon finished with four points to Switzerland & Brazil's six

WHAT HAPPENED? Goalkeeper Devis Epassy had produced a goalkeeping masterclass as Cameroon put up a resolute performance before Aboubakar headed in, in stoppage time, to break the deadlock, sending Indomitable Lions fans into dreamland.

The Cameroon captain then took off his shirt as he celebrated unaware that he was already on a yellow card and after the celebrations died down, he received his marching orders, forcing his team to end the game a man down.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Aboubakar became just the third African to score against Brazil at the World Cup after compatriot Joel Matip and Ivory Coast legend Didier Drogba and despite the win, it was not enough for the Indomitable Lions to seal their place in the Round of 16.

Cameroon ended the tournament with four points with Brazil and Switzerland going through after winning two games each.

Epassy had pulled off six key saves as the Indomitable Lions withstood great pressure from Brazil, keeping out Gabriel Martinelli on three occasions, as well as Antony and Everton, before Aboubakar came up with the big goal in what was Cameroon’s third attempt.

ALL EYES ON: Aboubakar was handed his first start after impressing off the bench against Serbian when he scored and provided an assist and he repaid the favour by scoring the match-winner.

THE VERDICT: Cameroon proved that they can match one of the best and they will rue their slow start in the tournament when they lost 1-0 to Switzerland before a 3-3 draw with Serbia.

WHAT’S NEXT? Cameroon exit the tournament while Brazil will face South Korea in the Round of 16 on Monday.