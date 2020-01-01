Aboagye: Ghana's Fifa U20 World Cup Bronze Ball winner makes club switch in Mexico

The 25-year-old has joined his fourth club in the Central American country

Former Granada midfielder Clifford Aboagye has sealed a move to Mexican side Puebla, the Liga MX outfit announced on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old, who was adjudged the third-best player at the 2013 Fifa U20 World Cup, joins Los Camoteros after just six months with fellow Mexican side Tijuana, for whom he made nine league appearances.

Puebla are Aboagye's fourth club in since leaving Granada in 2017 after struggling for a breakthrough at the fold.

"Club Puebla is pleased to inform that Clifford Aboagye joins our institution to strengthen the team towards the Guard1anes Clausura 2021 tournament," Los Camoteros published on their official website on Wednesday.

"The footballer born on February 11, 1995 in Greater Accra, , emerged from the basic forces of International Allies FC in his native country, a team with which he debuted in the First Division for just one year later, joining Calcio of . After passing through football in that country, he arrived at Granada CF "B" in .

"The year 2017 marked his arrival in Mexico and Liga MX, where he has been part of teams such as Atlas, Queretaro and Tijuana, a squad from which he arrives in La Franja as a loan for one year.

"Aboagye plays as an offensive midfielder, a position from which he will undoubtedly bring speed, skill and depth to the Puebla attack.

"Welcome to the Strip, Clifford!"

Aboagye's exploits in Mexico earned him a debut Ghana call-up for last month's 2022 qualifiers against Sudan.

He, however, failed to nail a debut appearance for the Black Stars as he watched on from the bench as CK Akonnor's side succumbed to a 1-0 away defeat to the north Africans.

The 25-year-old will be hoping to get a recall when the Black Stars resume the Afcon qualifiers with matches against and Sao Tome and Principe in March next year.

Aboagye rose to prominence in 2013 when he came third behind 's Paul Pogba and Nicholas Lopez of Mexico in the race for the Golden Ball at the U20 World Cup in .