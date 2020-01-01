Abege: Asante Kotoko terminate contract of ex-Kariobangi Sharks forward

The forward has been shown the exit door after failing to live up to expectations at the club

Ghanaian top-flight side have terminated the contract of George Abege after a short stint.

Abege signed for the Kumasi club in July 2019 for what was reported to be a deal worth $25,000 but the former striker failed to live up to expectations despite a heroic unveiling ceremony after his signing.

The Porcupines had made it clear they were signing the towering Ugandan forward in order to help them conquer both the domestic league and Caf competitions. But the latest development means those ambitions had not been fulfilled.

We would like to confirm the termination of contract, on mutual consent, of George Abege. The striker was signed from @k_sharksfc of in July 2019.



We would like to confirm the termination of contract, on mutual consent, of George Abege. The striker was signed from @k_sharksfc of in July 2019.

We wish him all the best in his future endeavours.

Asante Kotoko had signed the former striker after impressing when they had met with Kariobangi Sharks in a Caf Confederation Cup match in December 2018. After an initial 0-0 draw in Nairobi, the Kenyan side went on to lose the second leg tie 2-1 in to drop out of the continental competition.

Without giving exact reasons, Asante Kotoko announced on their Twitter account they were terminating Abege's contract. Abege is an experienced striker who has featured for Kariobangi Sharks, Sony Sugar, , Posta and Nairobi City Stars in Kenya.

In his native country, he has played for Maroons FC and SC Victoria.

Abege was part of the Kariobangi Sharks team which won the FKF trophy in 2018 in order to book their maiden slot in a Caf competition.