Abdulai brace redeems Ghana U20 women against Morocco

The West African hosts finally subdued the Atlas Lionesses on Monday following back-to-back defeats earlier this year

Mukarama Abdulai bagged a brace as the U20 women's side claimed 4-0 victory over in Monday's friendly match.

Prior to the match, the Black Princesses had suffered a 1-0 defeat to the Atlas Lionesses thanks to Safa Banouk's solitary effort for the visitors at the Accra Sports Stadium last Thursday.

To avoid a third defeat in a row in 2020 since March's 3-2 loss in Morocco, the 2018 U17 Women's World Cup top scorer put up a fine display to lead the revenge mission for Yusif Basigi's side.

The hosts got the contest off to a flying start when Abdulai, who could not rescue her side from last week's defeat to Morocco, opened the scoring after just 16 minutes of action at the same venue.

The Black Princesses continued to attack and doubled their lead through Abdulai 10 minutes later.

The ruthless hosts continued their search for more goals and Doris Boaduwaa scored a third of the tie nine minutes from half-time.

After the break, the hopes of a fightback were dashed when Suzy Dede Teye netted a fourth 15 minutes from full-time.

With the win, the Princesses have managed to redeem themselves against the Morccoans after earlier back-to-back defeats this year.

Basigi will be glad as his side wrapped up their 2020 campaign on a fine note despite the cancellation of the U20 Women's World Cup.