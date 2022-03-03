Abdu Rozik has become a social media sensation in recent years and the singer fulfilled a dream when meeting Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United.

Unofficially recognised as the world’s smallest singer, the teenager is also known for his playful rivalry with Hasbulla, which has helped to catapult both to stardom.

And Rozik is making the most of his fame by attending United's recent Premier League game against Watford at Old Trafford, where he met several of the Red Devils' star players.

Abdu Rozik visits Man Utd

Who is Abdu Rozik?

Abdu Rozik is a singer and social media influencer from Tajikistan, who initially became known for his songs posted on the ‘Avlod Media’ YouTube channel, with one of his songs racking up an impressive 9.2 million views.

However, it was his coming together with Hasbulla, who has been dubbed ‘Mini Khabib’ given his relationship with former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, in pure UFC style face-off, which really saw both individuals grow in popularity on social media.

Article continues below

The duo’s appearances have left many curious about their ages, but Rozik, who suffered from rickets as a child, is 18, while Hasbulla is the same age.

The two also had an altercation at UFC 267, where punches and kicks were exchanged between the two, much to the amusement of their fans.

However fans still await to see Hasbulla vs Abdu in the ring.