Abass needs time and patience - Mainz boss Schwarz

Die Nullfunfer manager talks about the Ghanaian's limited action at Open Arena since his acquisition in August

Mainz 05 manager Sandro Schwarz believes summer signing Issah Abass needs more time to hit the ground running in the German Bundesliga.

The 20-year-old attacker has struggled to make an impact at Opel Arena since completing a five-year transfer from Slovenian champions NK Olimpija in August.

He has made only one league appearance - totaling just eight minutes - and found space on the bench on just two occasions with his new side.

"Now for the first time in his professional football, Issah is in a strain that comes from the intensity here," Schwarz said, as reported by Ligainsider.

"We need time and patience with him because it's a big step [moving from Slovenia to the Bundesliga].

"It [initial time] has been designed for development because Issah has a lot of potentials."

Article continues below

Abass played 53 competitive games and netted 17 times for Olimpija, the tally including three goals in four appearances in the Europa League this season.

A former Ghana U-17 international, he moved to Slovenia from local club Asokwa Deportivo in 2017.

Mainz, meanwhile, play away to RB Leipzig in their next game in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

