Abass needs time and patience - Mainz boss Schwarz
Mainz 05 manager Sandro Schwarz believes summer signing Issah Abass needs more time to hit the ground running in the German Bundesliga.
The 20-year-old attacker has struggled to make an impact at Opel Arena since completing a five-year transfer from Slovenian champions NK Olimpija in August.
He has made only one league appearance - totaling just eight minutes - and found space on the bench on just two occasions with his new side.
"Now for the first time in his professional football, Issah is in a strain that comes from the intensity here," Schwarz said, as reported by Ligainsider.
"We need time and patience with him because it's a big step [moving from Slovenia to the Bundesliga].
"It [initial time] has been designed for development because Issah has a lot of potentials."
Abass played 53 competitive games and netted 17 times for Olimpija, the tally including three goals in four appearances in the Europa League this season.
A former Ghana U-17 international, he moved to Slovenia from local club Asokwa Deportivo in 2017.
Mainz, meanwhile, play away to RB Leipzig in their next game in the Bundesliga on Sunday.