Abambila: Ghana midfielder signs for Medyk Konin

The 21-year-old has completed a move to Poland after parting ways with Spanish side Sporting Huelva this summer

Polish Ekstraliga side Medyk Konin have completed the signing of international Ernestina Abambila on a one-year contract.

The Konin-based outfit secured the Black Queens midfielder as a free agent after she parted ways with Spanish Primera Iberdrola side Huelva following the expiration of her contract.

Abambila, who arrived at the Spanish club from Swedish side Assi in January, made six appearances in all events before the league suspension and subsequent cancellation due to Covid-19.

In her brief but unforgettable spell, she featured for Sporting against Logrono, twice (including in the Spanish Women's Cup), , Deportivo la Coruna and .

Abambila's signing will further boost the title ambitions of the Polish giants, having failed to claim the league diadem since 2017, while finishing as runners up with 25 points from 12 matches last term.

The midfielder has previously turned out for Greek side Aris Thessaloniki and Belarusian giants Minsk, where she became the first Ghanaian to score in the Women's game.

On the international scene, she has represented Ghana at the U17 and U20 Women's World Cup before recently featuring in a 2020 Olympic Games qualifier against in September 2019.

Since arriving in , she has started training with Medyk and made her debut in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Liga giants Slavia Prague in a club-friendly at Zagan Arena.

Following her Wednesday's unveiling, Abambila will be aiming to inspire Medyk back to domestic glory when they open their campaign against Alice Ogebe's Sportis Bydgoszcz on August 14.