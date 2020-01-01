Abambila: Ghana midfielder joins Adubea at Sporting Huelva

The Spanish outfit completed the signing of the 21-year-old from Swedish club Assi

Spanish Primera Iberdrola side Huelva have signed Ernestina Abambila from Swedish side Assi IF for the remainder of the season.

The 21-year-old starred for Swedish Elitettan club Assi in the 2019 season, where she played 19 matches and scored once which helped the team claim the Norrbetten Cup title in August last year.

She played for Greek side Aris Thessaloniki and Belarusian giants Minsk, where she became the first Ghanaian to score in the Women's game before moving to .

On the international front, Abambila has previously represented at the U17 and U20 Women's World Cup before being called up for a 2020 Olympic qualifier against in September 2019.

Having passed her medicals, she has long put pen to paper and teamed up with Ghanian compatriot Princella Adubea, while expressing her delight over joining top-flight club Sporting.

"I had a very open conversation with the coach and I loved the project on which the club was working," Abambila told the club website.

"The club offers me a giant step to continue in my development as a young player. The Spanish league is one that attracts me after having had experiences in the United States, Belarus and Sweden.

"I look forward to getting to know the coaching staff and my teammates."

Reacting on her capture, the club's head coach Antonio Toledo said: "She is a very versatile player, her best position, in the centre of the field. She has a very good technique and is a good passer".

Abambila has since begun training with the team and has swelled the number of Africans at the club to three after Adubea and 's Peace Efih.

She is expected to make her Spanish Primera Iberdrola debut on Sunday as 14-placed Sporting continue their quest to avoid relegation this season against .