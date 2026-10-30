Hands off Vinnie! Danks bans football talk with recovering boss ahead of monster BVB clash

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Bayern Munich assistant coach Aaron Danks has outlined his focus ahead of Saturday's Der Klassiker against Borussia Dortmund while head coach Vincent Kompany continues his recovery. Danks confirmed that technical staff have been strictly instructed not to discuss football with Kompany.

Advertisement

Danks leads Bayern into top-of-the-table Klassiker

Bayern Munich host Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Arena on Saturday with assistant coach Aaron Danks managing the side. Danks took charge after head coach Vincent Kompany collapsed at the training ground on Friday, leaving the co-coach in temporary control for several weeks.

Bayern sit level on 17 points with second-placed Dortmund at the top of the Bundesliga table.

Danks guided the Bavarians to a 3-1 away victory over Freiburg in his first match at the helm.

Staff banned from discussing football with recovering Kompany

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Danks revealed that the coaching staff are deliberately keeping Kompany away from tactical preparations to aid his recovery. "We don't talk to him about football. We've been given clear instructions there," Danks explained.

Advertisement Advertisement

"He needs to recover and spend time with his family. We're not getting him involved so he can be fully back at it when he returns."

Related Topics

Next matches FCB Bundesliga 13:30 BVB

"Given the rhythm of late, you don't really have time to reflect on it... We miss Vinnie and hope he comes back. But for now, we're taking on the responsibility for him," he added.

Eberl and Danks outline coaching dynamic and tactical identity

Board member for sport Max Eberl expressed gratitude for the staff's unity during a difficult period. "We have a coaching team that works together in an amazing way. We're really grateful to have Aaron and the team," Eberl stated.

Advertisement

Danks emphasized that while style nuances exist, the team's core vision remains unchanged: "Vincent always said he doesn't want us to be mini Vinnies. We're all different and have different strengths."

"Not much has changed in how we train and we're still having fun out on the pitch," Danks noted.

Advertisement

Bayern build momentum for Dortmund showdown

Despite missing Manuel Neuer, Luis Diaz, Jamal Musiala, and Aleksandar Pavlovic, Bayern enter the fixture aiming to establish a clear lead at the summit.

Joshua Kimmich faces a late fitness test after returning to team training.

Advertisement

Danks confirmed there will be no drastic tactical overhauls as Bayern seek to extend their unbeaten home form.