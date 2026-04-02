A sudden injury… Will Youssef El-Nassiri miss the Al-Ittihad v Al-Hazm match?

Moroccan striker Youssef El-Nassiri, who plays for Al-Ittihad Jeddah, has caused concern among the team’s fans ahead of their clash with Al-Hazm in the Saudi Roshen League.

Al-Ittihad host Al-Hazm tomorrow, Friday, at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium, in the 27th round of the Roshen League.

The Saudi newspaper "Al-Riyadiah" reported that Al-Nusairi limited himself to individual training on Wednesday, without taking part in group sessions, as he is suffering from an injury.

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The injury caused the Moroccan striker to miss Al-Ittihad’s friendly against Al-Wehda last Monday, before he returned to group training on Tuesday, though he reverted to individual training on Wednesday.

Al-Ittihad fans are hoping that Al-Nassiri will be fit for the Al-Hazm match, particularly as he is the team’s first-choice striker, having joined the squad during the last winter transfer window from Fenerbahçe to replace Frenchman Karim Benzema, who moved to Al-Hilal.

Since then, the 28-year-old has featured in nine matches for the western-based side, scoring four goals and providing one assist.